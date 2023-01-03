BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will deliver remarks Tuesday to thank Massachusetts residents as he reaches the end of his term this week.

Governor Baker’s last day is this Thursday, when Governor-elect Maura Healey will be sworn into office. For the next two days, there will be a series of events as the State House prepares to traditionally exchange powers with Healey and Lt. Governor elect Kim Driscoll.

Baker is set to become the next President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in March. He will be responsible for building the NCAA’s ongoing transformation efforts. The organization is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

Healey’s inauguration will be held at TD Garden Thursday at 5 p.m.