Governor Baker signs bill to update how students will learn about genocide

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed a bill that will update the way students in Massachusetts learn about genocide. The tragic events in our world’s history should be taught properly and that’s exactly what the genocide education bill aims to do.

Governor Baker was joined by members of the Jewish and Armenian community at Wednesday’s bill signing. Millions of people who were lost in the holocaust, the Armenian genocide and other acts of genocide have received a second life with the signature that you just witnessed. Now that the bill has been signed into law, every middle school and high school in the Commonwealth is required to include instruction on the history of genocide.

The new curriculum aims show students how human rights atrocities began, and how they ended – in the hopes of preventing them from ever happening again. Lawmakers made this bill a priority this session due to a rise in anti-Semitism.

Over the last year, several anti-Semitic incidents were reported in Massachusetts, including vandalism, arson and assault. The signing of this bill makes it clear that acts of violence will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth, and state leaders here on Beacon Hill believe the best way to prevent it is through education.