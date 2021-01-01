Governor Baker signs major health care bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker signed a major health care bill into law Friday, expanding coverage for residents all across the Commonwealth.

This bill has been in the works for months now and since it’s been signed into law, residents won’t have to worry about being covered if they get COVID-19.

The health care legislation requires insurance companies to cover telehealth services, something the legislature has been pushing for since the start of the pandemic.

Democratic Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield told 22News, “If COVID has revealed anything it’s that we need a strong social safety net and that when people are home sick because they’ve contracted COVID or they’re paying attention to a loved one we need to have that system in place that protects them.”

The health care bill also extends insurance coverage, making it easier for residents to access COVID-19 testing and treatment.

On top of that the legislation removes barriers to urgent care centers for MassHealth members.

Expanding coverage for thousands of residents all across the Commonwealth.

These new changes come on top of the paid family and medical leave program, which allows individuals to take 20 weeks of paid sick time a year to deal with a personal medical issue and 26 weeks to care for a sick family member.