BOSTON (State House News Service) – More than four years after the U.S. Supreme Court said that states could individually legalize sports wagering, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill into law to make Massachusetts the most recent state to greenlight the activity.

Baker took action on 17 bills on his desk Thursday, signing the sports betting bill (H 5164) and a bill intended to expand access to mental health care services in Massachusetts (S 3097). He also signed the majority of a $11.3 billion transportation infrastructure bill and most of a judiciary IT bond bill that includes language to reshape the state’s gun laws in reaction to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

“Our administration first filed legislation to legalize sports wagering in the Commonwealth several years ago, and I am glad to be able to sign this bill into law today,” Baker said in a statement. “We appreciate the dedication and compromise that the Legislature demonstrated on this issue, and we look forward to supporting the work of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on the responsible implementation of the law over the next several months.”

Senator Eric Lesser also released a statement Wednesday following the signing of the sports betting bill, “After a four-year process, sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts! I want to thank Governor Baker for signing this legislation, as well as my colleagues who worked so hard to make it happen. This new law will give residents new ways to engage with sports, generate new jobs and investment, and includes some of the strongest consumer and player safeguards in the country. I’m confident this law will be a model for other states, and I look forward to seeing its full implementation in the months ahead. I’m proud to have been a part of the team that worked to deliver sports betting in Massachusetts.”