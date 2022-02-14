BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker said today that he isn’t changing his stance on the immigrant drivers license bill.

This is a major issue right now on Beacon Hill. Because lawmakers want all Massachusetts residents to have access to a drivers license, regardless of their immigration status. But Governor Baker told 22News today that he doesn’t see it that way.

For years now the state legislature has been pushing for an immigrant drivers license bill – and this session the bill passed through the committee with flying colors.

The bill titled ‘the work and family mobility act’ – has won the support of over 270 businesses and organizations – but it’s still receiving opposition for the one person who’s signature is needed to get the bill over the finish line.

“Governor what about the drivers license bill, there’s been a lot of pressure on you to sign that, is that something you support?” 22News asked the governor.

Governor Baker responded with, “So, we worked hard a few years ago to pass bipartisan legislation to establish a process in Massachusetts that requires lawful presence and I support that position.”

House lawmakers are hoping that Governor Baker won’t veto the bill but if he does they say they are ready to override that decision.

Supporters argue that this bill alone will make Massachusetts roads a safer place for everyone. Opponents however say this is just a waste of resources.