BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Today was full of pomp and circumstance as Governor Charlie Baker took his lone walk.

Today, Governor Charlie Baker took his final walk through the State House as the State’s top official. The lone walk is a tradition that dates back to 1799 and is meant to symbolize the governor’s return back to private life.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt Governor Karyn Polito and their spouses Lauren and Steve began the walk as they stepped out of the corner office for the final time. They started their walk towards the House Chamber with the Ancient and Honorable lining the hallway.

They then made their way to the top of the Grand Staircase. Red carpet led their way through the crowd of supporters and into Memorial Hall. The hall was full of Gold Star families and the National Guard Honor Guard. Above the Massachusetts State Police pipes and drums played from the balcony.

They then made their way towards the State House’s center doors. When the doors opened, Baker and Polito began their way down the steps and the State Police Color guard and National Guard Color Guard fell in line.

The National Guard performed a 19 gun salute before the Governor and Lt. Governor made their way into their vehicles. The Governor and Lt Governor are technically still first and second in command until Governor Elect Healey takes the oath of office tomorrow afternoon.