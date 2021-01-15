Governor Baker to sign Laura’s Law bill Friday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker will sign a bill Friday, known as Laura’s Law, which will require hospitals to post signage ensuring easy access to emergency rooms.

The bill is named for Laura Levis, a 34-year-old woman who died days after collapsing outside a locked emergency room at Somerville Hospital in 2016.

Hospitals will now be required to post clearly marked signs showing the quickest way to the ER.

Due to coronavirus, the law will not take effect until Baker lifts the state of emergency.

Governor Baker will be signing the bill into law at 1:30 Friday afternoon at the State House.