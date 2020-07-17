Gov. Baker tours Assawompset Pond, provides COVID-19 update

MIDDLEBOROUGH (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito visited the Assawompset Pond in southeastern Massachusetts Friday.

Assawompset Pond is a reservoir/pond within the towns of Lakeville and Middleborough. It shares its waters with Long Pond and is openly connected with Pocksha Pond. These lakes provide a source of drinking water to the city of New Bedford, the largest city in southeastern Massachusetts.

Governor Baker joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides, Senator Michael Rodrigues and other local leaders.

Governor Baker talked about Culverts and the purpose they serve during a tour of Assowompset pond in Middleboro. Culverts are those pipes that you see which allow water to flow under roads and they play a bigger role in keeping water out of your homes than you think.

During his tour, he noted that the area had experienced flooding in the past, but work on Culverts since then has prevented it from happening again.

“The culvert issue not only helps with the flooding and some of the issues about sort of land protection but the culverts also make a difference with respect to the wildlife that actually ends up in the pond,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Earlier this year the Baker Administration filed a bill to help cities and towns with issues they may be having with Culverts in their communities. Hundreds of those culverts happen to be located in the western part of the state. That bill is still making its way through the legislature.

Officials also provided an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour. The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,163 deaths as of Thursday.