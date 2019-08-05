Governor Baker vetos regulations for non-union workers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Governor announced his decision to veto the Janus bill on Friday and he said it’s because the bill goes too far to invade the privacy of workers who choose not to join a union.

In the version of the bill passed by the House and Senate, unions would be able to charge non-members for representation in grievance and arbitration hearings but not through collective bargaining.

The part of the bill that the Governor took issue with would extend certain recruitment tools to unions, such as guaranteed time to meet with new employees and access to personal information like employee cellphone numbers.

This isn’t the first time the Governor vetoed the bill. Just last month, he sent legislation back with an amendment to address his privacy concerns but his compromise, however, was rejected in both branches.

State leaders will likely have to wait until the fall to bring the veto to the floor for an override vote because the legislature is still in recess.