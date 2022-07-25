BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Formal session is winding down and bills are being voted on, sent to the governor, and sent to study.

There are only 6 days left in the formal session and it’s now or never for some bills. Most recently, Governor Baker’s dangerousness bill was sent to study. He hosted a roundtable today to voice his disappointment.

This is Governor Baker’s last session in office and this bill was one of his priorities.

Unfortunately for him, the legislature thought differently.

Last week it was announced that Baker’s dangerousness bill was sent to study, effectively killing the measure.

The bill would have allowed judges to consider a defendant’s criminal history when making a decision on pre-trial releases. It also would have expanded the list of offenses that can be used to hold a defendant, including crimes like child rape, child sexual assault, child pornography, and human trafficking.

In addition, it would have given prosecutors the right to seek a dangerousness hearing at any point in the criminal proceedings and created a new felony offense for anyone who cut off their GPS device

Baker, alongside Lt, Governor Karen Polito, held the round table with survivors of violent crimes in response to the bill being sent to study.

The thing I keep wondering about is how many people don’t come forward because we don’t have these protections in place. Governor Charlie Baker

Survivors shared their stories about why this legislation matters.

“The fact that this legislation was sent to study, is a slap in the face to me, and all the many victims of domestic violence, rape, and child abuse in Massachusetts,” said survivor, Michelle Linn.

In a press release Friday, Governor Baker called the decision to send the bill to study “incomprehensible” and “an insult to survivors”.

Sunday marks the last day of formal law-making for this legislative session.