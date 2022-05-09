BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to provide testimony on his economic development bill Monday morning.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy and Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card to testify before the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies in support of An Act Investing in Future Opportunities for Resiliency, Workforce, and Revitalized Downtowns (FORWARD).

Springfield Mayor Sarno is traveling to Boston to testify in support of the Governor Charles Baker’s legislation, he states, “the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected many communities throughout our Commonwealth and across our Nation. To help offset these challenges and provide much-needed relief to our residents and business community as possible, my administration has begun to utilize our local allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. To date, my administration has awarded four (4) rounds of ARPA funding to provide relief to small businesses, nonprofits and to our neighborhood councils totaling over $17.1 million, with additional funding scheduled to be awarded in the near future, but we cannot do this alone. It is imperative for the Commonwealth to seize this opportunity to utilize the state allocation of federal money and capital spending authorizations to help our local municipalities recover from the economic challenges of the pandemic. Governor Baker’s legislation, H. 4720, which is currently pending before your committee, would help address many of our local and regional projects and create a good four-letter word – JOBS. Time is of the essence. Per the federal law, ARPA funding must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. The clock is ticking.”

The legislation hearing begins at 10 a.m. from the Boston State House and livestreamed as MALegislature.gov.

The Administration’s $3.5 billion economic development legislation includes $2.3 billion in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and over $1.256 billion in capital bond authorizations.

“The Commonwealth has an opportunity to make significant investments now to help our communities and local economies emerge stronger in a post-pandemic world,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The FORWARD legislation will make investments in every municipality in Massachusetts, strengthening downtowns, improving the resiliency of infrastructure and giving workers the tools they need to succeed in today’s economy. We look forward to working with the Legislature to take action on this bill quickly to ensure cities and towns receive much-needed recovery funding.”

FORWARD Highlights:

Climate Resiliency and Preservation Efforts (ARPA funding):

$750 million in clean energy investments including: $300 million for the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) for programs, including grants and incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the building sector consistent $167 million at MassCEC for clean energy technologies and innovations that result in greenhouse gas emission reductions $72 million at MassCEC for port facilities to bring inactive and under-utilized site into productive use for the offshore wind industry $42 million for programs which support clean transportation or result in greenhouse gas emissions reductions from the transportation sector

$232 million to support 67 projects for parks, trails, and campground expansion and rehabilitation

$97 million for 55 coastal infrastructure projects

$64 in for 12 clean water projects, including COSs

$7 million for fishing and boating access projects

$6.4 million for resiliency and habitat projects

$4 million for open space acquisition

$1.4 million for culvert projects

Revitalized Downtowns & Communities (ARPA and bond authorization):

Almost $550 million for MassWorks grants for local infrastructure projects, including $147 million in ARPA funds to support 100 local projects and $400 million in capital reauthorization

$108 million for downtown recovery grants for 246 municipalities

$32 million for the Community OneStop for Growth competitive grant program

$10 million for site readiness evaluation projects

$7 million for brownfields redevelopment projects

$8 million for underutilized property program projects

$3.5 million for rural redevelopment grants

$1.2 million for community planning grants

$104 million in authorization for Clean Water Trust Fund grants

$50 million in authorization for the Revitalizing Underutilized Properties Program

$50 million in authorization for broadband matching funds in anticipation of competitive programs at the federal level

$12 million in authorization for “middle mile” broadband grants

$10 million in authorization for Seaport Economic Council grants

$10 million in authorization for the Rural and Small Town Development Fund

$5 million in authorization for Community Planning Grants

COVID-19 Response (ARPA funding):

$250 million for fiscally distressed hospitals

$100 million for future COVID-19 response needs, including testing

$30 million for ongoing efforts to adapt state government services to a post-pandemic world

$25 million for compliance and oversight costs associated with optimizing federal COVID funds

$20 million for local workforce training grants to recruit and train municipal employees that deliver important public services across the Commonwealth

Workforce (ARPA funding):

$300 million transfer to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to address unemployment overpayments

$25 million for HireNow

Housing (bond authorization):

$243 million in reauthorizations for existing programs to increase affordable rental housing production and rehabilitation, public housing, climate resiliency and transit-oriented development

$26 million in authorization to expand a public housing demonstration program and smart growth housing

Innovation (bond authorization):

$50 million for a new Competitive and Secure Future Innovation Program

$30 million for the Mass. Manufacturing Innovation Initiative

$24 million for R&D grants

$23 million for the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program

$10 million for tourism destination development grants

$200 million for matching funds for anticipated federal grant opportunities in the technology and innovation industry

Education (ARPA funding):