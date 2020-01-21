Governor Charlie Baker to deliver State of the Commonwealth Address

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to deliver the State of the Commonwealth address in Boston Tuesday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Governor Baker will be giving the address from the House Chamber at the Massachusetts State House at 7:00 p.m.

22News Boston Statehouse Reporter Jodi Reed said the address gives Governor Baker the opportunity to update residents and legislators on the administration’s progress on key policy areas like education, transportation, and housing.

22News will be streaming the speech live on our website starting at 6:30 p.m.