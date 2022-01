BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about COVID-19 testing Tuesday, along with top state education officials.

Baker will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, state Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley for the 10:00 A.M. announcement at the State House.

You can watch today’s announcement streaming live on WWLP.com