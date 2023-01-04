BOSTON (WWLP) – The official inauguration of Maura Healey is on Thursday.

Maura Healey will become the first woman elected to the Governor’s desk in Massachusetts history.

This two-part event will begin with both Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll to be officially sworn-in inside of the House Chamber on Beacon hill at 11:30 in the morning. Then, their inaugural addresses will follow.

After the formal ceremony, they will host their “Moving the Ball Forward” celebration at TD garden, and doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the program begins at 6pm, according to a news release from the Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee. The program will also have performances by Todd Angilly, Boston Arts Academy students, the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Company, Witch Pitch, OOMPA, and SciTech, and the event will be emceed by Eddie Palladino, the Celtics legendary public address announcer. Grammy award winning Artist and Longmeadow native Brandi Carlile will headline that event.

“I’m thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women in Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll this week,” said Brandi Carlile in a news release from the Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee . “As forces across this country try to sow division and anger, it fills me with hope to see women like them lead us forward with positivity and empathy. Their victories were decades in the making, and we know there is more work ahead – but now is the time to pause and celebrate this historic moment.”