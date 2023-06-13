BOSTON (State House News Service) – Massachusetts is launching a “green bank” that Gov. Maura Healey hopes will attract private investment and federal money to help pay for building retrofits and new construction of decarbonized buildings in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank will get started with $50 million from the Department of Environmental Protection and will be run out of MassHousing, making Massachusetts the first state to establish a green bank within its housing finance agency and to make affordable housing the focus of its strategy, Healey announced Tuesday morning.

The Healey administration said it expects to provide low-cost capital and “innovative deal structures” to promote the integration of clean energy and efficient technology into affordable housing development, and mortgage products for home improvements.

The program aims to pick up the pace on building decarbonization projects by lending directly to building owners and by “attracting and de-risking” loans or investments from private lenders. The program will looks to “take advantage of the periodic cycle of affordable housing refinance” to help pay for heat pumps, building envelope efficiency upgrades, heat pump water heaters, high-efficiency appliances, and solar panels as part of affordable housing renovations.

“The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank will be our financial engine for moving forward on our climate goals, relieving the pressure of high housing costs, and creating good jobs and healthier communities,” Healey said. “This first-of-its kind initiative is going to make our state more competitive, affordable, and equitable — and it’s going to show that in Massachusetts, we can lead the world by leading with our values and leaving no community behind.”

In addition to a minimum 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, Massachusetts is required to reduce emissions by at least 75 percent by 2040 and at least 85 percent by 2050, all compared to the baseline of 1990 emissions levels. Policies like carbon sequestration are expected to help the state get the rest of the way to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The building sector is responsible for more than 25 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts, and can be responsible for as much as 70 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in the state’s cities.

The state’s Clean Energy and Climate Plan calls for a 49 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from residential heating by 2030, and a 95 percent reduction by 2050.