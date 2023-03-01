BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey is describing her newly release budget proposal as a “down payment” on the goal of making Massachusetts a more affordable place to live.

Governor Healey debuted her budget for this upcoming fiscal year, with major investments made in education and workforce development.

Healey’s day started at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston. There she announced part of her $55.5 billion dollar budget. This is a 4.1% increase over Fiscal Year 23, and includes Fair Share investments.

The biggest announcement Wednesday morning was funding for the MassReconnect program, which she teased in her inaugural address. The governor is proposing allocating $20 million to create the program, which will cover the cost of community college for residents 25 and older without a college degree.

On the workforce front, she is asking for almost $18 million to support career technical institutes, $5 million in apprenticeship programs and about $16 million for the Youthworks program. Healey released the rest of her budget at the State House Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, we wanted to present a budget that will set Massachusetts up for success by lowering costs, growing our economy, and delivering on the promise of our people. Together, we are putting forth ambitious goals and historical and significant investments. Together, we are meeting the moment,” said Healey.

For the first time, environmental funding is one percent of the state’s budget, and will include funding for PFAs testing. When it comes to transportation, the budget includes $96.8 million for Regional Transit Authorities across the Commonwealth and 12.5 million for East-West rail projects.

The governor’s budget will now be referred to House Ways and Means for review.