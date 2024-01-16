BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey will deliver her first “State of the Commonwealth” address on Wednesday after one year in office.

Healey has had no short supply of challenges in her first year as governor, from the migrant and housing crisis to budget cuts. Those are just a few examples of what the governor is expected to be discussing in her remarks.

22News heard from local political consultant Tony Cignoli about what else Baystaters can anticipate from the Governor’s address, “Affordability is a big issue. The incredible cost of buying a home, or renting an apartment. She’s only been in office a little over a year and she made good on a lot of her promises, but on a lot of these challenges that she didn’t see, that nobody saw a year ago, she’s hard-pressed to make the case right now to the people of Massachusetts.”

Cignoli also expects the governor to address the state’s lower-than-anticipated revenue and budget cuts.

The State of the Commonwealth address will be held Wednesday night at the State House at 7PM. 22News will have live coverage of the event.