BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Healey wasted no time getting to work in her first full day at the State House Friday.

A day after being sworn in, Governor Maura Healey signed her first executive order signaling to the state what one of her top priorities is. After making history yesterday becoming the first openly gay woman elected to the corner office in the country, Healey also made history Friday.

Friday she signed an executive order creating the first in the nation climate chief position on the governor’s cabinet. Melissa Hoffer, who was appointed to Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency as Principal Deputy General Counsel, will be filling the role.

Healey has said in the past that the creation of this position sends a clear message that Massachusetts is a global lead in climate. Friday she echoed that message.

“The climate crisis threatens every aspect of Massachusetts life. Our environment, our economy, businesses, health, transportation, housing, infrastructure. It is our greatest challenge, but it is also our greatest opportunity,” said Healey.

Hoffer will be responsible for presenting recommendations directly to Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll within 180 days. The executive order furthers that every cabinet secretary must appoint a climate officer within their respective executive department. Also Friday, Healey got straight to work and swore in her cabinet and held her first cabinet meeting.