Governor: Massachusetts vaccination sites ‘by far the most successful’

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state’s mass vaccination sites, like the ones established at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, “are by far the most successful performer we have in our vaccine delivery system right now in Massachusetts,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

He said the sites are “batting about 100 percent in terms of vaccine allocated and vaccine administered, and they’ll continue to operate at that level.”

The governor’s comments came in response to a question about the possibility of moving some doses from mass vaccination sites, which had thousands of appointments open for this week as of Monday morning, to smaller vaccination sites.

“I remember standing here last … Friday and saying there were 20,000 available doses left and now we’re down to a few thousand, and the few thousand that are available are toward the latter part of the week,” Baker said. “Not everybody makes the decision to do this five days out, seven days out. Some people make a decision to do it two or three days out.”

After the governor touted the mass vaccination sites, Rep. Mindy Domb of Amherst chimed in on Twitter to say that the governor’s comments on mass vaccination sites made her sad.

“Gov describes them as the most efficient & effective sites, without any recognization that these sites also cater to the 75+ population with the most resources & greatest access,” she said, referring in part to the fact that access to the mass vaccination sites requires a vehicle for many residents.