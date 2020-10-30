Governors Baker, Cuomo warn against traveling across state lines

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents travel all around the country to visit their relatives during the holidays. But you may need to strike New York from your itinerary.

Governor Charlie Baker and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have both warned against cross-state travel this holiday season. Failure to follow state travel restrictions could result in a $500 fine each day.

Massachusetts was added to the list of ‘high risk’ states for New York residents this week. Gov. Cuomo said it was not “practically viable” to try to limit travel between neighboring states, but he discouraged his residents from spending time in the bay state over the holidays.

Gov. Baker said he has been in contact with Cuomo’s office but his advice was not taken. Most states have exemptions in their travel advisories, but only for work, family emergencies, and routine traffic that takes place along borders.

Gov. Baker said traveling to New York was a ‘bad idea’ he’s asking Massachusetts residents to celebrate the holidays this year with only their immediate family.