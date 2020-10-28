Governor’s Council goes remote after brush with COVID

(BOSTON) – The Governor’s Council will be conducting its business entirely online Wednesday after worry over a potential COVID-19 exposure at last week’s hearing, two members of the panel that vets judicial candidates said Tuesday.

In recent months, some councilors have returned to working at the State House, while others have opted to participate virtually over videoconference.

The council will be “fully remote, at least for a couple of weeks,” Councilor Eileen Duff told the News Service, after “somebody who was there last week has just tested positive.” “So our staff is being tested, and asked to quarantine for at least a week, maybe a little bit longer to be safe,” Duff said.

The Baker administration later confirmed the potential exposure, and said Wednesday’s council meeting would be conducted remotely “out of an abundance of caution.” A spokesman said no councilors are considered close contacts and all close contacts have been notified.

Councilor Robert Jubinville said it turned out to be “sort of a false alarm” and the news “came across initially worse than it was.” “I don’t know who it was, but I guess whoever it was had no contact, which got near anybody, so it wasn’t an issue,” Jubinville said, adding that he was initially told to get tested, but subsequently told he did not have to.

Recent hearings have had limited attendance, with only councilors, staff, judicial nominees, and the nominee’s guests and witnesses present. Councilors last week interviewed District Court nominee Danielle Williams in addition to holding a formal assembly.

Tomorrow’s docket includes a hearing for attorney Stephen Geary, who was nominated last month to the Lowell District Court. All council business is livestreamed on YouTube.