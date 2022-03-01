SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents will be electing a new member to the Governor’s Council in November, as Springfield Democrat Mary Hurley has announced she is not running for a fourth term.

Hurley made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, saying that she believes it is time for someone else to have the opportunity to serve the region. The Governor’s Council, which consists of eight members and is presided over by the Lieutenant Governor, reviews and votes on judicial nominees, pardons, and commutations.

Hurley has had a long career in government, having served as mayor of Springfield and later as a judge herself. She was elected to the Governor’s Council in 2016, two years after retiring from the bench.

“In 2014, when I retired from the District Court judgeship, I thought I was done with work. However, I knew firsthand how short we were in judicial positions: eight in the District Court, three in Probate Court, three in Juvenile Court and three in Superior Court. This meant people were not having their day in court in a timely way. As Martin Luther King said, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.’ That is when I decided to run for Governor’s Council to do something about that. In the first three years I was able to get over 20 new judges and clerks,” Hurley wrote in her statement.

She represents the 8th Council District, which as of the incoming redistricting plan includes nearly all of western Massachusetts (with the exception of Brimfield, Holland, Monson, and Wales), as well as several towns in Worcester County.