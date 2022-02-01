Governor’s race candidates unknown

BOSTON (WWLP) – Election season is in full swing and candidates are wasting no time trying to win over Massachusetts voters. 22News explains the major shake up that we can expect to see on Beacon Hill.

The offices of the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General will have a new look once November rolls around. The 2022 elections are only 280 days away and Massachusetts voters are still trying to pick their favorite candidates.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karen Polito announced that they will not be seeking another term in office. That opened up the highest position in the state and the number of people seeking that position is growing by the week. So far on the democratic side, Attorney General Maura Healey announced that she is running, along with Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.

On the republican side Geoff Dheil and Chris Doughty also said that they are running for Governor. With AG Healey in the Governor’s race, her seat will be up for grabs. Several city officials have voiced interest in the Attorney General role, but only Shannon Liss Riordan has announced her candidacy.

In Massachusetts there is also a race for Lt. Governor. There are 4 democratic hopefuls that have thrown their hats in the ring, including some familiar faces like Pittsfield State Senator Adam hinds and Longmeadow state senator Eric Lesser.