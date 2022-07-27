BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has awarded $440,000 in grants to 44 cities and towns across the state to support mattress recycling programs.

The state has issued a new mattress waste disposal plan that begins on November 1, 2022, that bans old mattresses and box springs from being dumped in landfills or burned at combustion facilities. According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), more than 75 percent of mattress components are recyclable.

The state’s 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan sets goals to reduce total waste disposal statewide by 30 percent, from 5.7 million tons in 2018 to 4 million tons in 2030.

Bernardston, Colrain, Dalton, Deerfield, Granville, Montague, Otis, and Russell have all received $10,000 for the purchase of a mattress recycling container.

This is the 7th year of grant funding for the mattress and box spring disposal program. Awardees can buy a dedicated mattress collection container that best fits their community’s needs. Depending on size, containers can fit 40-80 mattresses. There are five mattress recycling vendors approved by the state and municipalities can purchase services from them. 126 communities have already established mattress recycling programs or participated in a regional program through MassDEP’s prior grants.

The grants are funded through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP), which was created under the Green Communities Act and is administered by MassDEP. A list of the cities and towns that have been awarded a mattress recycling grant in this recent round of funding, as well as more information about the SMRP program, can be found on MassDEP’s website.