Grassroots group calls on Gov. Baker to ease mask requirements for students during recess

BOSTON (WWLP) – A grassroots organization called Bring Kids Back MA is gaining support after sending a letter to Governor Charlie Baker regarding face coverings.

More than 5,000 parents have signed the letter asking Governor Baker to ease the mask requirements that children have to follow while participating in outdoor activities.

In the letter, members of Bring Kids Back MA say children are still forced to wear masks at summer camps, sporting events, and even at recess. They believe that our positive test rate is now low enough to remove the mandate but when asked about the issue, Governor Baker said he hasn’t made a final decision.

“We will certainly take a look at the information that’s being made available there and if we think we need to make a change we will,” Baker said.

Bring Kids Back MA is hoping to see Gov. Baker take swift action on this issue so that children will be able to enjoy summer activities without having to wear a mask.

Now, the governor has put out guidance for public mask-wearing which residents won’t have to do anymore as long as they are outside and able to socially distance.

However, the state still has not put out guidance for schools regarding masks.