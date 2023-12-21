BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has some pretty lofty climate goals to reach in the coming years, but how will that be accomplished with our current infrastructure?

Some bills seek to improve the electric grid as a whole. At a very lightly attended hearing Thursday, several people testified in favor of a pair of bills that would enhance grid capabilities to meet our climate goals. State law says that the state needs to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

As it stands, our current grid system is not strong enough to integrate the amount of renewable energy that is needed to meet future standards. The pair of bills that were heard Thursday would put the state on a pathway to success.

The bill calls on grid-enhancing technology.

“Grid enhancing technology are software or hardware pieces that can make the grid more efficient without the need for more transmission lines, so a far less expensive way of making the grid more efficient,” Rep. Jeffrey Roy said.

Senator Paul Mark believes that for the state to reach its goals, the western part of the state will have to be included in improvements, Rural Massachusetts has been behind on the internet, it’s been behind on sewer and water supplies, and it’s been behind on Electrical grids since they started putting these things into place 120 years ago, so we don’t want to be treated second class, we want to have access to the same services, and the same promise of the future, and we certainly want to do our part to make sure that climate change is slowed or reversed.”

After 2035, all new vehicle sales must be electric meaning the state will need 75,000 charging stations by 2030. As of the start of this month, there were only around 6,400.

Just recently, the Healey Administration put out a Climate Report Card, and it found that so far the state is on track to reach its goals.