Group of lawmakers call for climate official’s firing

BOSTON (SHNS) – Eight state representatives are calling for Gov. Charlie Baker to “immediately dismiss” a top state climate official over comments he recently made about pushing consumers to lower their carbon emissions.

The seven Republicans — Reps. Nicholas Boldyga, Marc Lombardo, David DeCoste, Peter Durant, Donald Berthiaume, Joseph McKenna and Alyson Sullivan — and Democrat Rep. Colleen Garry said that Undersecretary for Climate Change David Ismay’s remarks to the Vermont Climate Council last month were “callous, insensitive, and point to a major, insurmountable disconnect between this appointed member of your administration and the very public he is supposed to be serving.”

In a video clip posted by the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, Ismay is recorded saying that 60 percent of the state’s emissions come from residential heating and passenger vehicles, or “you, the person [inaudible] the street, the seniors on fixed income.” “There is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts, to point the finger at, turn the screws on, and break their will so they stop emitting,” he said in the video. “That’s you, we have to break your will, right. I can’t even say that publicly.”

The clip had more than 17,600 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

The lawmakers wrote that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, high levels of unemployment, and overall economic disruption, “the last thing this administration should be doing is ‘turning the screws’ on the ‘senior on fixed income’ and ‘the person across the street.'”

They said that Ismay’s “position as a public servant is completely untenable.”

Last week, Baker said that no one in his administration “should ever say or think anything like that,” and that Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides would have a conversation with Ismay.

Asked about the outcome of that conversation and the lawmakers’ letter, an Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs spokesperson referred back to Baker’s Friday comments.