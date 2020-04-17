Watch Live
Group of lawmakers want to see more testing done for black and Hispanic citizens

Boston Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now the state is increasing its testing capacity every day, but members of the black and Latino caucus say people in low-income housing and high-density neighborhoods aren’t getting tested like they should be.

The caucus lead by Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez wants mobile testing units to test residents in highly populated areas.

In a statement, Gonzalez said, “Many low-wage workers employed in supermarkets, restaurants, and healthcare facilities reside in our high-density neighborhoods and should be allowed to be tested and traced if necessary, to avoid the spread.”

“So we continue to expand testing as we have swabs in regions and the tubes for all the testing and we’re working hard through our community health centers to try and push out testing as much as possible,” said HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Many of the community health centers, especially those in densely populated areas work with Quest Diagnostics for their testing.

Sudders said the state will continue to push more tests through there everyday and will deploy more mobile testing units.

