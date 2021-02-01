Groups make vaccine equity recommendations

FILE – In this Monday, July 13, 2015 file photo, Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, left, speaks during a meeting in her office in Boston. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sudders said she is reviewing the way the state treats those with serious mental illnesses and debilitating substance abuse […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – The groups Lawyers for Civil Rights and Greater Boston Latino network wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel, laying out changes they want to see the state make to boost equity in COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The letter recommends directly partnering with trusted community organizations to bring more vaccination sites to communities of color that have been hard-hit by the pandemic and to develop public health educational materials that are culturally competent and accessible to speakers of languages other than English.

“In addition to communicating accessibility information such as where and when the vaccine is available, health authorities need to directly address concerns relevant to certain communities of color and immigrant communities,” the groups wrote.

The letter also recommends that vaccination sites “be free of law enforcement, including police and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement” to address immigrants’ fears of having their personal information leaked to ICE.