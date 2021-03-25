Growth in health care spending exceeded 2019 targets

FILE – In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 file photo, a view of masks and goggles, part of PPE, personal protective equipment, to avoid being infected or transmitting coronavirus, at the Nightingale Hospital North West set up in the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, northern England. Britain’s public spending watchdog says the government spent billions, without proper transparency, in a scramble to secure protective equipment early in the coronavirus outbreak. The National Audit Office says in a report Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 that companies with links to politicians were fast-tracked and had more chance of getting a contract than other applicants. Like many countries, the U.K. was caught without enough masks, gowns, gloves and other items to keep health care workers and the public safe as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.(AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Total health care spending in Massachusetts hit $64.1 billion in 2019, a figure that breaks down to $9,294 per capita and represents a 4.3 percent increase from 2018, according to a new state report.

The findings from the Center for Health Information and Analysis annual report are among the topics slated to be discussed Wednesday afternoon, when the Health Policy Commission and the Legislature’s Health Care Financing Committee convene for a joint hearing examining health care cost growth.

The HPC sets an annual target against which spending growth is measured, and the hearing is part of that process. The 4.3 percent growth in 2019 exceeded that year’s target of 3.1 percent, and CHIA’s report said that final expenditure growth for 2018 — 3.6 percent from the previous year — was also above benchmark. According to the HPC, annual spending growth in Massachusetts has averaged 3.59 percent between 2012 and 2019, and an average Massachusetts family and their employers paid $2,242 per month for health care in 2020, including out-of-pocket spending on copayments, deductibles, premiums and other health care services.

Hospital outpatient care was a spending-growth driver among both commercially insured populations and Massachusetts Medicare beneficiaries, the commission said. CHIA’s report said gross pharmacy spending totaled $10.7 billion in 2019, up 7.2 percent from the previous year.

When taking rebates for prescription drugs into account, pharmacy spending grew 3 percent from 2018, to $8.3 billion. While the report said gross prescription drug spending “accounted for the greatest share of the growth” in total health care expenditures, industry groups pointed to the spending levels net of rebates.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said the 3 percent net growth makes pharmacy “the only major spending category” to land below the 2019 cost growth benchmark, and Massachusetts Biotechnology Council Executive Vice President Zach Stanley said the report “refutes the growing calls for government to regulate drug prices.”