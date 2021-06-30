Gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing calls on Baker to declare a heat emergency

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts was under a heat advisory for the beginning of this week but former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing said it should have been declared a heat emergency.

He called out Governor Baker for his handling of this week’s heat wave saying Baker should have declared a statewide heat emergency, which would have ensured that all communities have the resources they need.

“What we should be doing is proactively reaching out to communities, partnering with them, listening to them, and providing them with the resources they need to support those most in need today,” Downing told 22News.

Downing believes that the heat poses a bigger threat to our hospital system especially those in black and brown communities. Because emergency rooms are often flooded with vulnerable patients dealing with respiratory problems, heart attacks, strokes, and heat exhaustion.

The Baker administration has not responded to Downing’s campaign charge.