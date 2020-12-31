Guv: I don’t understand “cutting the line” for vaccines

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (SHNS) – Despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for members of Congress and their staff, Gov. Charlie Baker suggested Wednesday that a similar dynamic would not play out on Beacon Hill.

Asked by a reporter for his thoughts on Congressional staffers getting vaccinated early and whether he plans “to have any staffers here get the shot early,” Baker said he believes he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have made clear that they do not think the two of them are “worthy of cutting the line.”

“I don’t understand why a lot of the people who cut the line cut it,” he said. “I just don’t. It doesn’t make any sense to me, and I think it’s inconsistent with the message that we have all tried to send on this, which is while we recognize and understand that everybody would like to be vaccinated today, there are some people who are at far greater risk from a health point of view than others and they really ought to be prioritized.”

