Hands-free driving bill waiting for Gov. Baker to sign

BOSTON (WWLP) – In a near-unanimous vote, House and Senate lawmakers have approved a hands-free driving bill, which means it is just one signature away from becoming a new state law.

The hands-free driving bill emerged from the conference committee on Monday after months of deliberations. The families of those killed by distracted drivers urged lawmakers to make a decision on the bill to prevent more people from dying on Massachusetts roadways.

Their requests were answered on Tuesday when the House took up the bill and passed it in a 153 to 1 vote.

“You know what the bottom line is here, this will save lives,” Leader Wagner said.

The bill was then sent to the senate where they debated the data collection aspect of the bill but did not change the language and passed it in a 38 to 1 vote.

“We know Iphones and all smartphones are very dangerous to be using while driving, focus on the road,” Senator Lesser said.

If you are found using your phone behind the wheel it is a $100 fine for your first offense, $200 for your second offense and $500 every offense after that.

The bill only allows drivers to use a single tap or swipe to activate the hands-free mode, this includes GPS usage which must now be mounted to your windshield or dashboard.

The bill currently sits on the governor’s desk, and since he has voiced support for the bill he is expected to sign it into law.