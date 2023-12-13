BOSTON (WWLP) – A birthday celebration of sorts was held at the State House Wednesday. Memorial Hall was packed for the 387th anniversary of the country’s first National Guard regiment.

On this day in 1636, the first militia regiments in North America formed in the Commonwealth. The militia was organized into regiments, three which became the Massachusetts Army National Guard. The Guard has fought in all of the nation’s major wars, and currently fights in Iraq and Afghanistan. The guard also has boots on the ground in Massachusetts currently assisting with the migrant crisis.

State Senator John Velis of Westfield, a Major in the National Guard, was acknowledged by Governor Maura Healey during the ceremony for his work with those in emergency shelters.

“Just look what they do, right? Civil unrest, helping out, giving people shots. I mean, driving busses, currently the migrant stuff. Just a lot of different things, that’s in addition to going to war, so really happy to be proud of it, it’s where I’m from, I love this state. Now to be apart of the National Guard, it’s moving,” said Senator Velis.

The Governor and Commander in Chief of the National Guard spoke Wednesday on the importance of the work they do everyday serving our country.

“We call upon you, this country calls upon you, this state calls upon you, and we need you, to do so many things, and you always rise to the challenge,” said Governor Healey.

The event ended with Major General Gary W. Keefe, alongside the youngest and oldest serving National Guard member cutting a birthday cake with a ceremonial sword.

Awards were also given out, and Colonel David Halaski-Kun was honored for saving a woman’s life on the Mass Pike in Chicopee. Colonel Halaski-Kun is the Wing Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.