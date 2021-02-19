Hartford non-profit reaching into community

BOSTON (SHNS) – To reach more than 10,000 people of color in Connecticut over three months, Health Equity Solutions has launched an outreach program centered on spreading information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday announced the partnership with the Hartford-based non-profit, which will “share facts and dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine” and focus on faith-based and education-based networks “to reach the widest audiences throughout Connecticut, and in particular, will address issues concerning distrust of the medical system within the African-American community.”

Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber, president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, said in a statement released by Lamont’s office: “Our communities have been underserved and sometimes abused by the health system in this country. Houses of faith are citadels of trust in Black communities. It makes sense for us to step up and help our communities understand the vaccine, and to learn to trust the health care system.”