Harvard Professor Allen exploring run for governor

BOSTON (SHNS) – On a day when electors were putting the finishing touches on the 2020 presidential race, author and Harvard University political science professor Danielle Allen got the ball rolling Monday on the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Allen filed paperwork and launched a new website to explore a run for governor in two years as a Democrat. She said she planned to embark on a listening tour of the state over the next months.

“I can see all the people in the state who are ready for change. We all have a role to play in putting our society back on a track that distributes opportunity fairly,” Allen said in a video released on social media and online.

Allen noted the existence of income disparities, food insecurity and inequality in education opportunities and climate impacts. She called the pandemic “the last straw.”

“It’s time for us to lay a new and equitable foundation for our life together in this commonwealth,” Allen said in video.

Gov. Charlie Baker has not yet decided whether he will seek a third-term in 2022, and Politico reported last week that former state representative and candidate for U.S. Senate Geoff Diehl is weighing a possible campaign as a Republican.

In an email Monday, Barnstable County Commission member Ron Beaty, a Republican, said he was exploring a possible run for lieutenant governor and that if Diehl decided to run for governor “it would be an honor to be a part of his team as well.”