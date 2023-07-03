BOSTON (WWLP) – For the first time, the administration is updating the Commonwealth’s Supplier Diversity Program to include benchmarks for two underrepresented populations.

The Commonwealth’s Supplier Diversity Program promotes opportunity in business and services by the State Executive Agencies. The program does this for disability-owned Business Enterprises, LGBT-owned Business Enterprises, and Minority, Women, Veteran and Service-Disabled enterprises.

However, the LGBT-owned enterprises as well as the disability owned business enterprises were the only category without established benchmarks, until now. In the new fiscal year, which began on July 1st, state agencies will now work towards new benchmarks in purchasing from LGBT-owned and disability-owned businesses.

The goal is for the state to purchase at least $18 million from both categories. According to the latest data, agencies will need to significantly step up their purchasing by millions of dollars.

“This is important for the rest of Massachusetts to realize how much of an asset and how much of a financial contributor the LGBTQ community is in Massachusetts and in the United States really. So how do we, if we show up and deliver goods and services and we do it in a supplier diversity lens, and we do it better than other supplies, that’s going to change the way the business world looks at our businesses,” said Grace Moreno, Executive Director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

As of the latest report, there were 85 disability owned businesses and 375 LGBT-owned businesses in the supplier diversity offices directory.

The administration also announced the creation of a new dashboard to help state agencies and municipalities locate diverse business partners.