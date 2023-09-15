BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Healey-Driscoll administration is looking for input from the state’s youth on issues facing the state.

On Thursday, Governor Healey signed Executive Order #617 creating the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council to advise the administration on critical issues impacting Massachusetts, such as civic engagement, education, the environment, housing, and youth violence.

“I’ve been so inspired by the young people I’ve met who have been making their voices heard and demanding more from their leaders on the most pressing issues facing Massachusetts. They deserve a seat at the table,” said Governor Healey. “Young people are uniquely positioned to advise us on policies related to climate, education, mental health, gun violence and more – because they’ve grown up confronting these issues and it’s their futures that will be most impacted by the decisions we make today. I encourage young people across Massachusetts to apply for the council and help us meet the moment to make Massachusetts more affordable, competitive and equitable for all.”

The Council will include at least one person from each county. Council members will be appointed to two-year terms and will meet with Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll quarterly.

Massachusetts residents aged 16-21 are encouraged to apply to join the council. Applications are due by 11:59 PM on October 14, 2023. More information on the Youth Advisory Council and how to apply can be found on the state’s website.