Healey deputy, SEC lawyer nominated for judgeships

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker nominated a prominent Securities and Exchange Commission trial lawyer and the deputy chief of Attorney General Maura Healey’s criminal bureau for judgeships on Wednesday, setting the attorneys up for confirmation hearings this summer before the Governor’s Council.

Baker submitted SEC trial attorney Rachel Hershfang for a vacancy on the Appeal Court, and nominated Deputy Criminal Bureau Chief Asha White as a circuit justice in the District Court. Hershfang had been mentioned in at least one media report following the election of Joe Biden as president as a possible replacement for former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, who’s successor has still not been named.

The president of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association, White has worked as Suffolk County prosecutor and a criminal defender at his own practice. Councilor Marilyn Devaney scheduled a confirmation hearing for Hershfang on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m., while Councilor Terrence Kennedy said he was still working to secure a time for White’s interview before the council.

The council on Wednesday also confirmed one new Superior Court judge and three industrial accident judges. Brian Glenny, assistant district attorney for the Cape and Islands, was confirmed on a 6-2 vote to become the next associate justice of the Superior Court. Councilor Eileen Duf and Paul DePalo voted against him.

The council also unanimously confirmed Karen Fabiszewski of Swampscott to a six-year term as administrative law judge of the Industrial Accidents Reviewing Board, and voted to give Timothy Dooling of Natick and Michael Sherry of Medway six-year terms as administrative judges on the Industrial Accident Board. The vote for Sherry was unanimous, while DePalo cast the lone vote against Dooling’s confirmation.