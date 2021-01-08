Healey guidance on stimulus for LTC residents

BOSTON (SHNS) – Attorney General Maura Healey wants all long-term care residents and staff to know: stimulus checks directed toward residents are for their own use, not for the facility to grab as payment.

Saying her office had heard reports of some facilities taking CARES Act checks issued to residents, Healey issued an advisory on Friday clarifying that individuals who receive checks under the latest round of stimulus are entitled to use the money however they see fit.

“Nursing home residents and their families have faced enormous challenges and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic and my office is committed to protecting them however we can,” Healey said in a statement. “Long-term care residents are entitled to receive their stimulus checks, in full and in a timely manner, for their own use.”

Anyone with a concern about facilities taking residents’ stimulus checks can report it to the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Division by calling (617) 963-2360.