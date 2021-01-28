Healey hopes to play more offense under Biden admin

BOSTON (SHNS) – Suing the Trump administration had become something of a routine for Attorney General Maura Healey over the past four years.

The day before President Biden’s inauguration alone, Healey’s office helped file nine lawsuits just to stop Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency from taking last-minute actions she said would hurt the environment.

But the Democrat and former basketball player said Thursday she’s looking forward to a change of pace.

“I’m feeling a few things. One, I’m looking forward to not playing defense so much. I think as a player it’s always more fun to shoot and score points. I mean, you want to be on the offense and you want to be proactive,” Healey said.

Healey went on WGBH’s Boston Public Radio on Thursday for her monthly interview, when she also takes calls from listeners. Healey said she’s had a meeting with her staff to make sure racial justice and equity are “at the heart of everything we’re going to do” in 2021.

That includes working on issues of hunger.

“One-in-five moving to one-in-four children in the state will go to bed hungry tonight. That’s unacceptable,” she said.

Healey said she’s convened meetings with the Greater Boston Food Bank and Project Bread to discuss how to reach people who may have become eligible for support due to the pandemic, and will have more to say about the topic in the coming “days and weeks.”

Healey also said her office will remain aggressive in combating the spread of misinformation that contributed to the violence at the U.S. Capitol in early January.

She was outraged as she learned over the past few weeks how ads for paramilitary gear were being allowed on Facebook targeting groups “associated with some of the insurrection movement.” “We’re going to keep going after Facebook, Google, and some of the platforms. We’ll work with them where we can, or we’ll work to hold them accountable,” she said.