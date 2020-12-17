Healey joins AGs urging drug cost relief for health centers

BOSTON (SHNS) – Attorney General Maura Healey joined 28 of her peers this week in urging the federal government to take action against what they described as an “unlawful refusal” by drug manufacturers to provide discounts to community health centers and other entities.

In a Monday letter, the attorneys general asked Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and health resources and services administrator Thomas Engels to provide relief to health centers and hospitals involved in what’s known as the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

“The 340B statute requires manufacturers that want to participate in Medicare Part B and Medicaid to ‘offer each covered entity covered outpatient drugs for purchase at or below the applicable ceiling price,'” they wrote. “Yet, — amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — drug manufacturers Eli Lilly & Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi SA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., and United Therapeutics Corp. have threatened the loss of or have already refused to provide drug discounts for drugs shipped to contract pharmacies that administer 340B drugs on behalf of some of our nation’s most vulnerable safety-net providers.”

The attorneys general said the 340B program aims to protect federally funded clinics and public hospitals from drug price increases.

“The more medical care 340B covered entities can provide with their limited resources and state reimbursement, the further state-Medicaid budgets will go in serving the States’ uninsured and underinsured residents,” they wrote, telling the federal officials that without the program’s lower prices, “community health centers may be forced to restrict healthcare services provided to at-risk patients in a time of great need.”

The letter was led by attorneys general Xavier Becerra of California, William Tong of Connecticut, Derek Schmidt of Kansas and Doug Peterson of Nebraska. Becerra is President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for health and human services secretary