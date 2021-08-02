Healey joins other attorneys general calling on Congress to pass safeguard democracy

(WWLP) – The state’s Attorney General on Monday, announced she has joined a group of 22 AG’s who are calling on Congress to pass legislation, protecting voter rights against possible attacks and suppression.

Going as far as to call for changes to the filibuster rule. AG Maura Healey called more recent voting laws “ripped from the same playbook as Jim Crow.”

The coalition referenced former President Donald Trump, saying that if action is not taken now, other officials could attempt to overturn official election results.