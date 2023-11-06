BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey says the state is spending $45 million a month to assist with the migrant and homelessness crisis, and she believes further funding is necessary.

Last week, a state judge ruled that the Governor could in fact cap the amount of individuals living in emergency shelters to 7,500 families and as of Friday afternoon, there were 7,423 families. About half of those in emergency shelters are new migrants.

Healey has said on more than one occasion that the state simply doesn’t have the resources for infrastructure, personnel, and those living in shelters.

She requested $250 million in a supplemental budget bill to help with the crisis. But Speaker Mariano has repeatedly said the House needs more information on the actual costs before they can act on the request. The Governor has also requested help from the Federal government but has not received any firm response.

By keeping the number of families to 7,500 for the rest of the fiscal year, the administration said the state would still need $210 million more than the $325 million in the annual state budget.

The House has a formal session on the calendar for Wednesday, only a week before the November 15th deadline.