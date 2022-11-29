BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov.-elect Maura Healey was back at the State House Monday for a sitdown with House Speaker Ronald Mariano, whose chamber she’ll be filing her first budget bill with by March 1.

It’s the latest in a series of customary visits for a newly-elected governor. The new executive usually meets with the outgoing governor, as Healey did with Gov. Charlie Baker on Nov. 9, followed by chats with legislative leadership.

The News Service saw Healey entering the capitol building shortly after 1 p.m. and a Mariano aide disclosed around 3 p.m. that a meeting between the two politicians had wrapped up. A Healey spokeswoman confirmed it was the pair’s first one-on-one meeting since Election Day, and said they were joined in the speaker’s office by Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll.

Healey and Driscoll met with Senate President Karen Spilka early last week, the Healey spokeswoman said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday she still has not held an in-depth meeting with Healey since the Democrat cruised to victory nearly three weeks ago, though they have exchanged “a lot of messages back and forth” and appeared together at events.

“She needs time to get her transition up and running, to enjoy her Thanksgiving, so I’m ready and eager when we will get the chance to sit down,” Wu said during an appearance on WBUR. “We were aiming for this week, so we’ll see — I think there’s a lot happening this week across the city, but sometime in the next couple of weeks, I’m sure that will happen.”