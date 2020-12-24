Healey secures $100K in travel refunds

BOSTON (SHNS) – Pocasset travel company Carousel will pay more than $100,000 to refund hundreds of families for educational tours that were canceled during the pandemic, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

Healey’s office had received more than 200 complaints about refunds with the company, which was contracted to provide trips for several local school districts including Acton Boxborough Regional High School and Barnstable High School, and started an investigation in June.

Carousel offered vouchers to families for future trips and partial refunds in some cases, but Healey’s investigation determined the company did not have enough money to offer full refunds or cover the vouchers, so she ordered the company to direct its remaining $101,325 in capital to an escrow account to reimburse customers.

Under the settlement agreement, Carousel will pay refunds to eligible families on a prorated basis. “During this time of financial hardship for individuals and communities across our state, we know that any relief helps,” Healey said in a statement. “That’s why my office moved quickly to preserve this company’s few remaining assets and ensure that those funds went directly to families who were affected by these trip cancellations.”

According to the AG’s office, Healey’s team has secured almost $12 million in travel refunds since the start of the pandemic and directed payments to more than 6,000 Massachusetts consumers.