BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition team has set up shop in the State House.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s office told the News Service that Healey personnel had taken Baker up on his offer of workspace in the capitol building, and added Tuesday that the incoming administration was now utilizing Room 105. Located just off the Gen. Joseph Hooker Lobby, that office was in a high-traffic area of the State House before the lobby closed months ago for renovations.

Access to Room 105 now involves entering the building on a different floor and potentially navigating a circuitous route. The News Service spotted Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, who chairs the transition, being shown into the office shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.