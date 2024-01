BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– After one year in office, Governor Maura Healey will deliver her first “State of the Commonwealth” address in two weeks.

Healey has faced a demanding first year dealing with the emergency housing crisis, immigration policies, food insecurity, job creation, and tax relief.

The State of the Commonwealth address will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the House Chambers at the Massachusetts State House beginning at 7pm.