Healey: “True Patriot” will abide by Baker’s orders

BOSTON (SHNS) – Attorney General Maura Healey defended Gov. Charlie Baker’s phased-in approach to resuming certain types of economic activity in Massachusetts, saying that if a reopening is not handled carefully, “we are going to be back to shutdown again.”

During a Tuesday interview on WGBH’s Boston Public Radio, co-host Margery Eagan asked a question emailed by a listener, wondering if Healey would “hold the governor accountable for his overreach in putting so many people out of work” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I reject the premise of that question,” Healey replied. “The governor did not put anyone out of work. The governor, I think, has been working really hard to manage a really difficult situation. It is certainly devastating, the fact that COVID has resulted in the closure of businesses and a shutdown of our economy, and I have tremendous sympathy for that but if those steps weren’t taken, we would be an even worse place than we are today.”

Baker, who in March ordered most Massachusetts businesses to close their doors to customers and workers, has said that a gradual reopening process will be shaped around the track that the virus takes and that he wants to avoid easing restrictions too soon in a way that would risk a resurgence. White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci has also cautioned of “really serious” consequences and “little spikes that would turn into outbreaks” if cities and states try to resume economic activity without sustained declines in COVID-19.

Some, including a trio of Republican state lawmakers, have recently been urging the governor to let people go back to work, citing the economic strain of prolonged closures.

Baker’s business closure order is now set to expire on May 18, the day a reopening advisory board led by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy is due to put forward a plan of how some operations can resume in phases.

A recent poll conducted by Suffolk University, WGBH and the Boston Globe found that 85 percent of respondents supported Baker’s extension of the business closures and a stay-home-advisory, and almost 46 percent of respondents said the COVID-19 situation had diminished their regular income.

Healey said that, in addition to the “masterful job” the health care system has done managing COVID-19, the state has “done a good job of really tamping things down and avoiding what would have been real catastrophe and lasting damage to an economy.”

“If you’re a true patriot, right now the best thing you can do is abide by what the governor is asking us all to do, and we’ll just have to go forward from there,” she said.