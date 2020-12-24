Health care negotiators reach deal on compromise bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – The conference committee that has been negotiating health care legislation since July has reached a deal, its chairs announced Tuesday.

Sen. Cindy Friedman and House Majority Leader Ronald Mariano said the compromise bill “embraces the promises of telehealth, which has proven to be a vital tool during this pandemic.”

The bill, which faces an up-or-down vote in both branches, also “authorizes qualified advanced practice nurses to practice at the height of their license, eliminates barriers for low-income residents seeking urgent care services, reaffirms our commitment to community hospitals by increasing financial support, expands coverage requirements for COVID-19 related testing and treatment, and enhances protections for patients against the unfair practice of surprise medical billing.”

The House and Senate bills took different approaches to building on Gov. Charlie Baker’s pandemic emergency orders to give telehealth a permanent place in the state’s health care ecosystem.

A fact sheet provided by the conference committee said that its bill “extends payment rate parity beyond the current COVID-19 state of emergency by requiring that behavioral health services delivered via telehealth be permanently reimbursed by insurers at the same level as in-person services,” while insurers would need to reimburse for telehealth-delivered primary care and chronic disease management services at the same rate as in-person services for the next two years.

Along with Friedman, who co-chairs the Health Care Financing Committee, and Mariano, the other members of the conference committee are Democrats Rep. John Mahoney and Sen. Julian Cyr, and Republicans Rep. Randy Hunt and Sen. Dean Tran.